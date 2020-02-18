Aerojet Rocketdy has the Best Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (AJRD , NOC , LMT , MRCY , UTX )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD ) ranks first with a gain of 0.83%; Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.80%; and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.72%.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY ) follows with a gain of 0.42% and United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.26%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aerojet Rocketdy on January 3rd, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Aerojet Rocketdy have risen 19.5%. We continue to monitor Aerojet Rocketdy for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.