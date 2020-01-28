Aerojet Rocketdy is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AJRD , TDY , KTOS , TXT , NOC )

We looked at the Aerospace & Defense industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD ) ranks first with a gain of 3.18%; Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY ) ranks second with a gain of 2.36%; and Kratos Defense & (NASDAQ:KTOS ) ranks third with a gain of 0.53%.

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT ) follows trading unchanged and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.67%.

