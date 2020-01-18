AeroCentury Corp has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (ACY, VRTV, DNOW, TITN, TGH)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

AeroCentury Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,255.0%. Veritiv Corp is next with a ROE of -496.4%. Now Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -228.1%.

Titan Machinery follows with a ROE of -215.4%, and Textainer Group rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 392.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of AeroCentury Corp on November 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.27. Since that recommendation, shares of AeroCentury Corp have risen 7.6%. We continue to monitor AeroCentury Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.