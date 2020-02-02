AeroCentury Corp is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Lowest Beta (ACY, WLFC, DXPE, BECN, WSO)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

AeroCentury Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Willis Lease is next with a a beta of 0.7. Dxp Enterprises ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Beacon Roofing S follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Watsco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

