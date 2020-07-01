AeroCentury Corp is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (ACY, TGH, VRTV, CAI, TITN)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

AeroCentury Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.19. Textainer Group is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.51. Veritiv Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.56.

Cai Internationa follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.95, and Titan Machinery rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.00.

