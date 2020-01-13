Advance Auto Par Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.61%

Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $143.61 to a high of $146.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $148.61 on volume of 812,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Advance Auto Par on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $157.36. Since that call, shares of Advance Auto Par have fallen 5.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Advance Auto Par share prices have been bracketed by a low of $130.09 and a high of $182.56 and are now at $144.86, 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 0.79% lower over the past week, respectively.