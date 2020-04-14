Advance Auto Par Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.16%

Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $111.14 to a high of $114.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $109.02 on volume of 265,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Advance Auto Par have traded between a low of $71.33 and a high of $182.56 and are now at $113.48, which is 59% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Advance Auto Par and will alert subscribers who have AAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.