Advance Auto Par Falls 2.47% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:57pm
By Nick Russo

Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.02 to a high of $115.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $114.18 on volume of 425,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Advance Auto Par and will alert subscribers who have AAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Advance Auto Par have traded between a low of $109.02 and a high of $182.56 and are now at $105.61, which is -3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

