Adv Micro Device has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (AMD, SLAB, ON, XLNX, NVDA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Adv Micro Device ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 161.2%. Silicon Labs is next with a projected earnings growth of 110.9%. On Semiconductor ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 85.3%.

Xilinx Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 66.4%, and Nvidia Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 57.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Adv Micro Device and will alert subscribers who have AMD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.