Aduro Biotech In Rises 6.25% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Aduro Biotech In (NASDAQ:ADRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.69 to a high of $1.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.76 on volume of 741,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aduro Biotech In have traded between a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.59 and are now at $1.78, which is 98% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 3.64% lower and 3.07% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aduro Biotech In on January 6th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Aduro Biotech In have risen 33.9%. We continue to monitor ADRO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.