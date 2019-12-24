Aduro Biotech In Rises 3.60% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Aduro Biotech In (NASDAQ:ADRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.10 to a high of $1.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.06 on volume of 499,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aduro Biotech In have traded between a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.59 and are now at $1.15, which is 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aduro Biotech In on June 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.41. Since that call, shares of Aduro Biotech In have fallen 53.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.