Adobe Sys Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.70%

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $360.45 to a high of $363.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $356.82 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have traded between a low of $248.06 and a high of $363.75 and are now at $364.08, which is 47% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

