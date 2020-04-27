Adobe Sys Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.12%

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $346.25 to a high of $349.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $344.70 on volume of 919,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Adobe Sys Inc on March 24th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $314.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have risen 9.5%. We continue to monitor ADBE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Adobe Sys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $386.75 and a 52-week low of $255.13 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $347.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.