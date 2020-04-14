Adobe Sys Inc Rises 3.93% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $328.47 to a high of $334.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $320.78 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Adobe Sys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $386.75 and a 52-week low of $255.13 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $333.27 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

