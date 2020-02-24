Adobe Sys Inc Falls 3.27% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $349.00 to a high of $363.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $368.75 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have traded between a low of $249.10 and a high of $386.75 and are now at $361.50, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

