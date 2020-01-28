Adams Resources is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest Beta (AE, CVI, DK, PEIX, NS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Adams Resources ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Following is Cvr Energy Inc with a a beta of 1.3. Delek Us Holding ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Pacific Ethanol follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Nustar Energy L P rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

