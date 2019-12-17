Adamas Pharmaceu Falls 42.88% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Adamas Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ADMS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.80 to a high of $6.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 42.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.16 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Adamas Pharmaceu on November 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Adamas Pharmaceu have risen 33.7%. We continue to monitor ADMS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Adamas Pharmaceu has traded in a range of $3.35 to $12.57 and is now at $4.17, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.