Acuity Brands is Among the Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (AYI, BGC, RBC, PLPC, ENS)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Acuity Brands ranks highest with a sales per share of $83.75. Following is Gen Cable Corp with a sales per share of $78.23. Regal Beloit Cor ranks third highest with a sales per share of $77.15.

Preformed Line follows with a sales per share of $77.06, and Enersys rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $58.78.

