Activision Blizz Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.14%

Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.01 to a high of $62.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $62.93 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Activision Blizz has traded in a range of $40.89 to $64.53 and is now at $62.78, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

