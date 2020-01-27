Activision Blizz Falls 1.80% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.78 to a high of $58.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.95 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Activision Blizz on December 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $56.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Activision Blizz have risen 5.2%. We continue to monitor ATVI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Activision Blizz share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.90 and a 52-week low of $39.85 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $58.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.