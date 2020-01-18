Acme United Corp is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (ACU, HNI, ARC, SCS, TILE)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Acme United Corp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.37. Hni Corp is next with a FCF per share of $0.55. Arc Document Sol ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.95.

Steelcase Inc-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.17, and Interface Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.18.

