Aci Worldwide In Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 9.78%

Aci Worldwide In (NASDAQ:ACIW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.50 to a high of $35.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.28 on volume of 357,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Aci Worldwide In has traded in a range of $26.76 to $39.37 and is now at $35.24, 32% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 1.16% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aci Worldwide In on November 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Aci Worldwide In have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor ACIW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.