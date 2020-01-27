Achillion Pharma Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 12.89%

Achillion Pharma (NASDAQ:ACHN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.88 to a high of $7.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.23 on volume of 28.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Achillion Pharma and will alert subscribers who have ACHN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Achillion Pharma has traded in a range of $2.06 to $7.01 and is now at $6.92, 236% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.