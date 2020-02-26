Aceto Corp has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, OMI, CAH, MCK, PDCO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.30. Following is Owens & Minor with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.18. Cardinal Health ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.47.

Mckesson Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.06, and Patterson Cos rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.58.

