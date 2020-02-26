MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Aceto Corp has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, MCK, HSIC, ABC, CAH)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:35am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Following is Mckesson Corp with a an earnings yield of 4.8%. Henry Schein Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.6%.

Amerisourceberge follows with a an earnings yield of 6.0%, and Cardinal Health rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cardinal Health and will alert subscribers who have CAH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest earnings yield aceto corp McKesson Corp henry schein inc amerisourceberge Cardinal Health

Ticker(s): ACET MCK HSIC ABC CAH

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.