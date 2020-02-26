Aceto Corp has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, MCK, HSIC, ABC, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Following is Mckesson Corp with a an earnings yield of 4.8%. Henry Schein Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.6%.

Amerisourceberge follows with a an earnings yield of 6.0%, and Cardinal Health rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.2%.

