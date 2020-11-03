Aceto Corp has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, MCK, HSIC, ABC, CAH)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Aceto Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 86.26. Mckesson Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 16.93. Henry Schein Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 16.02.

Amerisourceberge follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.31, and Cardinal Health rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 12.25.

