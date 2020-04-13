Aceto Corp has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (ACET, PDCO, OMI, CAH, HSIC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Aceto Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.98. Patterson Cos is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.56. Owens & Minor ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.68.

Cardinal Health follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.91, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.33.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Henry Schein Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Henry Schein Inc in search of a potential trend change.