Aceto Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (ACET, PDCO, HSIC, OMI, CAH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $21.02. Patterson Cos is next with a sales per share of $59.27. Henry Schein Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $81.97.
Owens & Minor follows with a sales per share of $156.33, and Cardinal Health rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $426.77.
