Aceto Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (ACET, PDCO, HSIC, OMI, CAH)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:29am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $21.02. Patterson Cos is next with a sales per share of $59.27. Henry Schein Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $81.97.

Owens & Minor follows with a sales per share of $156.33, and Cardinal Health rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $426.77.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cardinal Health and will alert subscribers who have CAH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

