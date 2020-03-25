Aceto Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (ACET, OMI, CAH, MCK, PDCO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Aceto Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.30. Following is Owens & Minor with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.69. Cardinal Health ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.95.

Mckesson Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.01, and Patterson Cos rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.20.

