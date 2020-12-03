Aceto Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (ACET, PDCO, OMI, CAH, HSIC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Aceto Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.98. Following is Patterson Cos with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.56. Owens & Minor ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.68.

Cardinal Health follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.91, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.33.

