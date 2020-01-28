MySmarTrend
Aceto Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Beta (ACET, ABC, CAH, OMI, MCK)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Aceto Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Amerisourceberge is next with a a beta of 1.4. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Owens & Minor follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mckesson Corp on January 10th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $144.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Mckesson Corp have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor Mckesson Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

