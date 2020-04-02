Accenture Plc-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.25%

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $209.74 to a high of $211.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $209.63 on volume of 534,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Accenture Plc-A have traded between a low of $154.02 and a high of $213.25 and are now at $212.48, which is 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.