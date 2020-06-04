Accenture Plc-A Rises 6.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $157.04 to a high of $161.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $160.82 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Accenture Plc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.15 and a high of $216.39 and are now at $162.85, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

