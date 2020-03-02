Acceleron Pharma Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.94%

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.63 to a high of $94.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $92.38 on volume of 215,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Acceleron Pharma has traded in a range of $37.01 to $94.00 and is now at $93.45, 152% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 6.9%.

