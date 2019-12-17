Acceleron Pharma Rises 1.51% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.65 to a high of $51.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.35 on volume of 60,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Acceleron Pharma have traded between a low of $37.01 and a high of $51.80 and are now at $51.65, which is 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

