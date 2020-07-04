Accelerate Diagn is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AXDX , NEO , TMO , BRKR , NSTG )
We looked at the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Accelerate Diagn (NASDAQ:AXDX ) ranks first with a gain of 10.01%; Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks second with a gain of 8.47%; and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) ranks third with a gain of 7.72%.
Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR ) follows with a gain of 7.48% and Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.13%.
