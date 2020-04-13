Accelerate Diagn is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AXDX , PRAH , NEO , TMO , ILMN )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Accelerate Diagn (NASDAQ:AXDX ) ranks first with a gain of 6.57%; Pra Health Scien (NASDAQ:PRAH ) ranks second with a gain of 5.59%; and Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks third with a gain of 3.39%.
Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) follows with a gain of 3.33% and Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.36%.
