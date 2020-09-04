Accelerate Diagn is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AXDX , NSTG , CRL , NEO , LMNX )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Accelerate Diagn (NASDAQ:AXDX ) ranks first with a gain of 9.10%; Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG ) ranks second with a gain of 6.80%; and Charles River La (NYSE:CRL ) ranks third with a gain of 5.18%.
Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) follows with a gain of 5.09% and Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.28%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Luminex Corp on November 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Luminex Corp have risen 34.7%. We continue to monitor Luminex Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
