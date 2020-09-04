MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Acadia Realty has the Highest Sales Growth in the Retail REITs Industry (AKR, ADC, UE, WSR, ROIC)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:21am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Acadia Realty ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,175.9%. Agree Realty is next with a sales growth of 2,734.5%. Urban Edge P ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,486.9%.

Whitestone Rei follows with a sales growth of 2,060.8%, and Retail Opportuni rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,520.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Whitestone Rei on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.00. Since that call, shares of Whitestone Rei have fallen 59.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth acadia realty agree realty urban edge p whitestone rei retail opportuni

Ticker(s): AKR ADC UE WSR ROIC

Contact Nick Russo