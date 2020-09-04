Acadia Realty has the Highest Sales Growth in the Retail REITs Industry (AKR, ADC, UE, WSR, ROIC)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales growth.
Acadia Realty ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,175.9%. Agree Realty is next with a sales growth of 2,734.5%. Urban Edge P ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,486.9%.
Whitestone Rei follows with a sales growth of 2,060.8%, and Retail Opportuni rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,520.8%.
