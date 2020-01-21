Acadia Healthcar has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Health Care Facilities Industry (ACHC, UHS, HCA, SEM, THC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Acadia Healthcar ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.26. Following is Universal Hlth-B with a a P/E ratio of 18.24. Hca Healthcare I ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 20.01.

Select Medical follows with a a P/E ratio of 23.43, and Tenet Healthcare rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 26.22.

