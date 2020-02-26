Acadia Healthcar is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (ACHC, UHS, HCA, THC, SEM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Acadia Healthcar ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.82. Universal Hlth-B is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.15. Hca Healthcare I ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.02.

Tenet Healthcare follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.85, and Select Medical rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.06.

