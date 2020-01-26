Acadia Healthcar is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (ACHC, UHS, HCA, SEM, THC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Acadia Healthcar ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 6.8%. Universal Hlth-B is next with a an earnings yield of 5.4%. Hca Healthcare I ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.2%.

Select Medical follows with a an earnings yield of 4.3%, and Tenet Healthcare rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

