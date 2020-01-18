Acacia Research has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (ACTG, RECN, FC, CBZ, MG)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Acacia Research ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.48. Resources Connec is next with a FCF per share of $0.71. Franklin Covey ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.74.

Cbiz Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.11, and Mistras Group In rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.26.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mistras Group In and will alert subscribers who have MG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.