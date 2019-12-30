Acacia Research is Among the Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (ACTG, CRAI, FCN, HURN, DNB)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Acacia Research ranks highest with a an RPE of $9.1 million. Following is Cra Internationa with a an RPE of $604,000. Fti Consulting ranks third highest with a an RPE of $402,000.

Huron Consulting follows with a an RPE of $379,000, and Dun & Bradstreet rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $363,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dun & Bradstreet on July 19th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $129.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Dun & Bradstreet have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor Dun & Bradstreet for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.