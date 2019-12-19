Abiomed Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.57%

Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $165.13 to a high of $173.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $172.28 on volume of 252,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Abiomed Inc on November 18th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $198.25. Since that call, shares of Abiomed Inc have fallen 10.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Abiomed Inc has traded in a range of $155.02 to $364.31 and is now at $170.69, 10% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.