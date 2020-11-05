Abiomed Inc Rises 3.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $186.99 to a high of $193.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $192.33 on volume of 171,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abiomed Inc have traded between a low of $119.01 and a high of $285.77 and are now at $193.74, which is 63% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

