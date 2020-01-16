Abiomed Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ABMD , INGN , ABT , IDXX , PODD )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD ) ranks first with a gain of 3.00%; Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.85%; and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.82%.

Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX ) follows with a gain of 1.57% and Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.24%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Insulet Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Insulet Corp in search of a potential trend change.