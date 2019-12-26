Abercrombie & Fi Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.12%

Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.03 to a high of $17.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.11 on volume of 202,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abercrombie & Fi have traded between a low of $13.58 and a high of $30.63 and are now at $17.14, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.