Abercrombie & Fi has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Apparel Retail Industry (ANF, BOOT, FL, AEO, LB)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Abercrombie & Fi ranks highest with a an RPE of $873,000. Boot Barn Holdin is next with a an RPE of $565,000. Foot Locker Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $514,000.
Amer Eagle Outf follows with a an RPE of $506,000, and L Brands Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $501,000.
